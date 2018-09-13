UNC approves S. Koreans' border crossing for communication infra construction

NATIONAL

The United Nations Command (UNC) on Thursday approved authorized South Korean vehicles and personnel to cross the Military Demarcation Line to support construction of communication infrastructure that will be used by the two Koreas.



The UNC said authorized South Koreans can cross the Military Demarcation Line in the eastern transportation corridor and that they will be allowed to transport "more material than what is needed" to repair communication lines.

"UNC has and continues to actively enable all of the engagements between North and South Korea that require crossing the military demarcation line and the demilitarized zone, which are under the authority of UN Command," Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, Commander of UNC, said in a press release. "While this request was unusual in the amount of construction material South Korea is carrying across, I am keen to ensure good communication infrastructure exists between the two sides as a way to prevent incidents or crises."



The US-led UNC also approved the crossing of the South Korean delegation to attend the opening ceremony of the liaison office with North Korea in Kaesong on Friday, as well as a request for more than 100 South Korean government officials visiting the site the next day. (Yonhap)