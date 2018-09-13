[Newsmaker] Ex-prosecutor gets suspended jail term for molesting juniors

The court also ordered him to attend 40 hours of lectures for sex offenders.
|The Seoul Central District Court (Yonhap)
The 49-year-old offender surnamed Kim molested a junior female prosecutor at a dinner gathering in January while he was working at the Goyang branch of the Uijeongbu District Prosecutors’ Office. In June last year, Kim harassed a female lawyer, who is a former prosecutor.
Kim was arrested in February after a probe by an inquiry team dedicated to the investigation of sexual misconduct under the Justice Ministry.
The team was launched in the wake of a revelation by Seo Ji-hyun, a prosecutor who alleged on a television news program that senior prosecutor Ahn Tae-geun had molested her at the funeral of a colleague’s father.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)