Gliding through Seoul on Han River ferry cruise

|E-Land Cruise glides on the Han River (Eland Cruise)
This season’s cruise buffet, titled “Falling in Autumn Cruise,” uses fresh, seasonal ingredients. Around 30 to 50 menu items have been prepared, including new dishes such as butter grilled scallops and beef tartare sushi.
Red shrimps and sous-vide steak are the main dish of the buffet station. The steak is cooked for 72 hours sous-vide style along with wild red shrimps.
For an extra charge of 9,900 won ($9) per person, diners are able to enjoy an unlimited flow of wine while cruising along the Han River. Advance reservations must be made for the service.
|New buffet menu items are prepared for the autumn season (Eland Cruise)
E-Land Cruise is also presenting new package deals for the buffet. As part of the Maple, Healing and Romantic packages, diners can seat at a special window-side table and enjoy a Maple welcome plate. Options of a photo album, a main dish of beef and lobster or a bottle of wine, vary according to the package.
The Memory package includes buffet dining for four people and a bottle of wine, a flower bouquet or a cake. It is expected to be popular among families and couples celebrating a special occasion.
The Lunch Buffet Cruise and Dinner Buffet Cruise last about 90 minutes.
During the Chuseok holiday, from Sept. 23 to 26, visitors can go on the Fireworks Cruise to enjoy colorful lights in the sky. On the cruise, passengers can also view the Moonlight Rainbow fountain show of Banpo Bridge. They can experience traditional Korean games while waiting on the dock.
For more information, call E-Land Cruise at (02) 6291-6900, or check its website at www.elandcruise.com.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)