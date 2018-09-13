BTS nominated for American Music Awards

ENTERTAINMENT

(Big Hit Entertainment)

BTS has been nominated for the 2018 American Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop act to get a nod for the AMAs.On Wednesday, the AMAs announced that the K-pop superstar was nominated for the award show’s Favorite Social Artist category, alongside big name pop stars like Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Shawn Mendes.BTS has already taken home a bag-full of Stateside trophies, winning the top social artist award at the Billboard Music Awards for the last two years. Last November, BTS also became the first K-pop act to ever perform at the AMAs.While the nomination at the AMAs marks a huge feat for the group, BTS’ avid fan base collectively called ARMY -- an integral part of its success -- has been showing a mixed reaction. Some of them claimed that it is time for the act to be recognized for its musical artistry, rather than its fandom.One Twitter user commented, “Ok i’m proud of them but can they get nominated for their talent and music not their huge fanbase, ama’s are honestly using bts and us for clout this is so annoying.”But many other fans supported the nomination with comments, “I know people might roll their eyes at the ‘social’ awards, but the fact that BTS is being nominated AT ALL says A LOT. I honestly wasn’t expecting anything. LOL. The PCA is still a surprise, and one of those noms is for music.”The 2018 AMAs will air live on ABC from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.BTS kicked off the US leg of its world tour titled “Love Yourself” in Los Angeles on Sept. 5. The band will continue the tour in Oakland, California, Wednesday. In November, the group will hold a dome tour in Japan, visiting Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka.(lotus@heraldcorp.com)