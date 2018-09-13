Go to Mobile Version

Ananti Namhae recognized at World Travel Awards for 12th year

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Sept 13, 2018 - 15:04
  • Updated : Sept 13, 2018 - 15:04
Ananti Namhae was selected as South Korea’s leading resort in the World Travel Awards 2018.

While the property located on the southern coast has received the award for 12 consecutive years since its opening in 2007, it was the first time it was recognized as part of the Ananti brand, since terminating a management deal with Hilton earlier this year. 

Ananti Namhae

Since the brand shift, the resort has undergone a transformation, tripling its green space. The parking lot in the resort is now a park and a small forest has been planted between the resort building and the outdoor swimming pool.

Also, Ananti Namhae has been enriching its cultural offerings, launching promotions Eternal Journey and Taste Journey, targeted at amplifying the guests’ culinary and lifestyle experiences at the resort.

“We will do our best to continue Ananti Namhae’s reputation as the best resort in Korea, being a place to play golf, enjoy gourmet food, take a stroll, shop, read, swim and enjoy the spa with the loved ones amid the beautiful Namhae scenery.”

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)


