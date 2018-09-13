Inter-Korean military talks kick off

Each side sent a three-member delegation to the military talks. Army Col. Cho Young-keun, who deals with North Korea policy at the Ministry of Defense, is leading the South Korean delegation while the North Korean delegates are led by Col. Om Chang-nam.
The meeting is likely to focus on preparations for the third summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Sept. 18-20.
After meeting with Kim in Pyongyang last week, Moon’s top security adviser Chung Eui-yong said the upcoming summit would produce a detailed agreement aimed at preventing skirmishes and building trust on military issues.
|(Yonhap)
“Beyond the confidence-building measures between the militaries, two Koreas are aiming for a rudimentary level of operational arms-control,” Chung said during an international security forum in Seoul.
Among the confidence-building measures to be discussed at Panmunjom are the withdrawal of guard-posts positioned along the heavily-fortified demilitarized zone. The two Korea’s militaries are also likely to talk about joint excavations of the remains of the Korean War buried inside the DMZ.
Disarming the Joint Security Area inside the DMZ and ceasing hostilities in the West Sea is also likely to be discussed.
Chung said there is “detailed consultation” over the establishment of a “peace area” inside the West Sea, where the two Koreas have engaged in skirmishes. North Korea torpedoed South Korea’s Cheonan warship in South Korean waters 2010.
By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)