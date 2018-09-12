[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

Millennium Seoul Hilton’s flagship restaurant, Cafe 395, hosts a special promotion featuring Mexican cuisine.Special guest chef Eric Daniel Gonzalez from a traditional Mexican restaurant will helm the kitchen to bring an authentic taste of Mexico’s finest foods, in addition to the regular offerings of Cafe 395’s buffet.Hot, cold appetizers, entrees and desserts -- including ceviche, soft crab stew, pork stew with tequila and beef ribs -- will be prepared.The promotion will continue until Sept 22. The buffet is priced at 94,000 won per person at lunch and 99,000 won at dinner. For reservations or inquiries, call Cafe 395 at (02) 317-3062.French-style boutique hotel L’Escape invites guests who would like to escape the daily life by themselves.The Singles Holiday package is a single room package, targeting guests who want to vacation alone in a hotel. It offers one-night stay with an elegant afternoon tea set at the hotel’s tea salon, Le Salon by Maison M’O.For a Deluxe Room, there will be room upgrades to Atelier Rooms, on a first-come, first-served basis. The price starts at 250,000 won per night on weekdays for a Mini Room. The package will be available from Sept. 22 to Oct. 9.With the Seoul International Fireworks Festival slated for Oct. 10, hotel complex Seoul Dragon City’s lounge bar King’s Vacation will prepare a special menu for the day.A special set 5-course menu, including New York steak, lobster tortellini, dessert with a bottle of Moet Chandon will be available. Those looking to enjoy the fireworks with drinks can order a drink set, which includes a bottle of premium wine or champagne with a fruit and cheese platter.For more information or reservation, call King’s Vacation at (02) 2223-7900.Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul is offering the Oasis Cabana package for guests seeking a late staycation.The package includes a one-night stay at the hotel’s Banyan Room or Namsan Pool Room. A cabana for four people at the hotel’s iconic Oasis Pool is included as well.As the weather may not be warm enough for a late-night swim, the pool is maintained at a temperature of 32 degrees Celsius. Each cabana has an individual Jacuzzi allowing the guests to enjoy a private relaxation.The package is available until Oct. 31, priced at 633,000 won. For more information or reservation, call (02) 2250-8074.Diners will be able to enjoy JW Mariott Dongdaemun Square Seoul’s all-day dining restaurant Tavolo 24 at a more reasonable price, as the restaurant started a new promotion under the name of Dongdaemun Lunch Club.The best menus from the restaurant’s previous promotions will be introduced again at the buffet station during lunch. The lunch buffet is open from noon to 2:30 p.m. and is priced at 59,000 won per person.The restaurant’s dessert buffet can be had at 29,000 won per person until 4:30 p.m. Coffee made by a barista is offered together.The promotion will continue until the end of November. For more information or reservation, call Tavolo 24 at (02) 2276-3320.