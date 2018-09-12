Aromatic, eclectic eats at Ithaca

1F, 103, 640-2 Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, seoul(02) 542-7006Open Mondays through Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., closed SundaysPrix fixe dinner course costs 77,000 won and is available until 8 p.m., a pairing of three alcoholic drinks costs an additional 30,000 won, a six-drink pairing costs an additional 50,000 won, a la carte dishes cost 5,000 won to 35,000 won