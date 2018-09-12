Hyundai, Kia become third-largest SUV makers in H1

BUSINESS

Facelifted Tucson unveiled in Aug seen during a test drive. (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Motors were the third-largest sport utility vehicle makers in the first half of the year, a survey showed Wednesday.According to the UK market research firm Jato Dynamics, combined SUV sales by the two companies accounted for 8.2 percent of total global sales of SUVs, a 1.2 percentage point increase from 7 percent in the same period last year.About 15 million SUV units were sold in 57 markets around the world, accounting for 36 percent of all vehicle sales globally.Hyundai’s midsized SUV Tucson sold more than 260,000 units, and Kia’s Sportage sold 222,108 units.Renault Nissan topped the list, with market share of 12 percent, followed by General Motors with market share of 10 percent.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)