Police question Korean Air chairman for using company money for home security

BUSINESS

Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho appeared for police questioning Wednesday over allegations that he used company money to pay for security services at his home.



The chairman of the Hanjin Group faces breach of trust charges that he had a Hanjin subsidiary make a contract with a security firm and have security guards work at his home in Pyeongchang-dong, Seoul.







Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho appears at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to undergo police questioning on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

After arriving at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Cho told reporters he will cooperate with the investigation but declined to answer specific questions.It marked the third time this year that Cho has made public appearances as a suspect. He appeared at a prosecutors' office for questioning on June 28 on tax evasion and other charges and then at a court on July 7 for arraignment on an arrest warrant request for him.The family has been in trouble following revelations earlier this year that his wife and two daughters used physical and verbal violence against company staff and other people under their influence. His wife and the daughters have also undergone investigations. (Yonhap)