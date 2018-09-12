Second worker dies after CO2 leak at Samsung factory

YONGIN, Gyeonggi Province -- Another worker died Wednesday about a week after falling unconscious in a carbon dioxide leak at a Samsung Electronics factory, bringing the death toll in the accident to two.
The 53-year-old, identified only by surname Kim, was one of the three workers knocked unconscious in the gas leak at a firefighting facility of the semiconductor factory in Giheung, south of Seoul, on Sept. 4. One of them died later that day.
|(Yonhap)
Kim had been in the intensive care unit of a hospital without gaining consciousness.
The third victim still remains unconscious at the hospital, officials said. (Yonhap)