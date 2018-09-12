Second worker dies after CO2 leak at Samsung factory

BUSINESS

YONGIN, Gyeonggi Province -- Another worker died Wednesday about a week after falling unconscious in a carbon dioxide leak at a Samsung Electronics factory, bringing the death toll in the accident to two.



The 53-year-old, identified only by surname Kim, was one of the three workers knocked unconscious in the gas leak at a firefighting facility of the semiconductor factory in Giheung, south of Seoul, on Sept. 4. One of them died later that day.







(Yonhap)

Kim had been in the intensive care unit of a hospital without gaining consciousness.The third victim still remains unconscious at the hospital, officials said. (Yonhap)