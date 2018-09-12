[Weather] Cloudy, rainy weather on the way

NATIONAL

The weather in Korea will be mostly cloudy throughout Wednesday, with parts of the country expected to receive light rainfall.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, about 5 to 20 millimeters of rain will fall on Jeju Island and coastal areas in Gyeongsang provinces until afternoon. Rain might fall sporadically in Gyeongsang, Gangwon and South Jeolla areas as well.Temperatures in the morning will plummet to 12 to 20 degrees Celsius, which is slightly colder than the average temperature. Morning temperatures will rise Thursday.The daytime high will rise to 28 C in Seoul, 27 C in Incheon, 28 C in Suwon, 23 C in Gangneung, 27 C in Daejeon, 29 C in Gwangju, 25 C in Daegu and 26 C in Busan.Cloudy weather will continue Thursday, and more rain will fall in southern coastal areas of Jeju Island. The rain will expand to southern parts of the country on Friday, while all parts of the country including Seoul are forecast to receive rainfall Saturday.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)