BTS' 'Idol' ranks 81st on Billboard Hot 100

K-pop phenomenon BTS' new song "Idol" placed 81st on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart this week, slipping 70 spots from a week earlier.
It is the second straight week that the song's digital version featuring Nicki Minaj has appeared on the main chart since the song debuted in the 11th spot last week, according to the chart for the week of Sept. 15.
The song's umbrella album, "Love Yourself: Answer," ranked eighth on the main Billboard 200 chart for the week, also coming down from a week earlier when the extended play landed atop the chart of the most popular 200 albums.
It was the septet's second No. 1 on the album chart.
Also for the week of Sept. 15, the BTS EP topped the Billboard World Albums chart, while the band retained its No. 1 on the Social 50 chart for the 61st week in a row, the longest streak ever in Billboard history.
On Wednesday, BTS leader RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, celebrated his 24th birthday, with its members posting celebratory messages on its Twitter account. (Yonhap)
