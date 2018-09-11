Go to Mobile Version

Students cry out #MeToo, accuse teachers

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Sept 11, 2018 - 17:07
  • Updated : Sept 11, 2018 - 17:10
A teacher at a middle school in Gwangjin, Seoul, has come under fire after a handful of students alleged that he made lewd, sexist comments during class, education authorities said Tuesday.

Students shared their experiences anonymously via post-it notes and stuck them all over the campus, accusing one teacher of sexual harassment and sexism.


Students at the middle school posted sticky notes all over campus as a protest against sexual sexism and inappropriate comments from teachers. (Yonhap)

According to the victims, the teacher allegedly offered perfect grades for the semester to any pretty student who would sit on his lap. Some students reportedly felt uncomfortable when the teacher described an “ideal girl” as being “one with a pretty face and curves like Aphrodite.”

Other teachers at the school are also being accused of making sexist comments like “girls should be giving birth to as many children as possible for the good of the country.”

The Seoul Metropolitan Special Education Office said it had launched a special investigation in response to the allegations.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)



