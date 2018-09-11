Students cry out #MeToo, accuse teachers

Students shared their experiences anonymously via post-it notes and stuck them all over the campus, accusing one teacher of sexual harassment and sexism.
According to the victims, the teacher allegedly offered perfect grades for the semester to any pretty student who would sit on his lap. Some students reportedly felt uncomfortable when the teacher described an “ideal girl” as being “one with a pretty face and curves like Aphrodite.”
Other teachers at the school are also being accused of making sexist comments like “girls should be giving birth to as many children as possible for the good of the country.”
The Seoul Metropolitan Special Education Office said it had launched a special investigation in response to the allegations.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)