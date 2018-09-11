Sunmi edges out Girls’ Generation in chart battles

Sunmi’s new single “Siren” secured the top spot on last week’s singles chart on multiple streaming services like Bugs, Melon and Mnet during the week ending Sunday.
Last week saw one of the hardest fought chart battles in K-pop history, with Sunmi, formerly of girl group Wonder Girls, releasing her new single “Siren” on Tuesday and Girls’ Generation’s new subunit Oh!GG unveiling its debut single “Lil’ Touch” the following day.
One Naver user praised Sunmi last week for having pulled off a successful return with a song she had written herself.
Anticipation built throughout the week to see who could edge out the competition to top the charts.
“Though she might not have the best vocal skills, she recognizes trends, has the style that appeals to women and comes out with songs that suit her,” one Naver user said in explaining the appeal of Sunmi’s new song.
“Considering she doesn’t have a strong fandom, perhaps the song has been received well by the general public,” another online commenter said.
