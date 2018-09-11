Go to Mobile Version

Sunmi edges out Girls’ Generation in chart battles

By Yim Hyun-su
  • Published : Sept 11, 2018 - 16:35
  • Updated : Sept 11, 2018 - 16:41
After swapping positions back and forth, Sunmi came out on top at last in the latest weekly charts, fending off competition from Girls’ Generation.

Sunmi’s new single “Siren” secured the top spot on last week’s singles chart on multiple streaming services like Bugs, Melon and Mnet during the week ending Sunday.

Last week saw one of the hardest fought chart battles in K-pop history, with Sunmi, formerly of girl group Wonder Girls, releasing her new single “Siren” on Tuesday and Girls’ Generation’s new subunit Oh!GG unveiling its debut single “Lil’ Touch” the following day.

(Yonhap)
The close release dates of the two acts prompted K-pop fans to draw comparisons and invoke a tongue-in-cheek rivalry that harks back to 2007, the year in which both groups debuted.

One Naver user praised Sunmi last week for having pulled off a successful return with a song she had written herself.

Mnet’s weekly singles chart. (Mnet)
A Girls’ Generation fan sent congratulations to the veteran group, saying, “An ovation is in order for Girls’ Generation and (the group’s fans) for charting near the top in its 12th year.”

Anticipation built throughout the week to see who could edge out the competition to top the charts.

(S.M. Entertainment)
As of Thursday morning, Sunmi was atop the Melon and Naver Music singles charts, while Girls’ Generation’s new single instantly shot to the top of the daily singles charts on Bugs, Mnet and Soribada the night before.

“Though she might not have the best vocal skills, she recognizes trends, has the style that appeals to women and comes out with songs that suit her,” one Naver user said in explaining the appeal of Sunmi’s new song.

“Considering she doesn’t have a strong fandom, perhaps the song has been received well by the general public,” another online commenter said.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)


