[Photo News] Homemakers advised to consult AI voice

Google Korea on Tuesday presented its Google Home and Google Home Mini smart speakers at a company event in Hannam-dong, Seoul ahead of its official release date of Sept. 18.
Its new artificial intelligence voice assistant helps users search the web, listen to music, check their calendars, set reminders and many other tasks to make life more convenient.
The smart home device also boasts a “voice match” feature that can recognize up to six distinct voices even from a distance and over miscellaneous background noise.
Users can opt to make the speaker bilingual, choosing two languages from the options of Korean, English, German, French, Italian, Spanish and Japanese. This feature has been designed to help multicultural families communicate better as well as to aid individuals in studying a new language, according to a company spokesman.
Written by Catherine Chung