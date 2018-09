NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

An elderly man was booked without detention Tuesday on the accusation of assaulting a bus driver in Gwangju.On Sunday, the man reportedly grabbed the bus driver by the collar and shoved his bus pass card into the driver’s mouth.According to police, the man said he had done so because the bus driver had not given him information he had requested.Gwangju Bukbu Police plan to look into black box footage from the bus.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)