Paris Baguette showcases robots at its bakeries

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 11, 2018 - 13:41
  • Updated : Sept 11, 2018 - 13:41

Paris Croissant Co., the operator of South Korea's leading bakery chain, Paris Baguette, said Tuesday that it launched a test operation of robots at its outlets as local retailers accelerate their push for automation.

According to the company, seven Paris Baguette outlets in Seoul began the two-month trial run of "smart bakeries" late last month.
 

In this photo, provided by Paris Croissant Co., its CEO Kwon In-tae (C) poses for a photo with LG Uplus Corp. CEO Ha Hyun-hwoi (R) at a Paris Baguette store in Seoul on Sept. 11. (Yonhap)

The stores are equipped with robots that greet visitors, as well as promote and recommend products, it said.

The robot was developed in collaboration with LG Uplus Corp., the country's No. 3 mobile carrier, according to Paris Croissant.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding earlier in the day to further strengthen cooperation for the development of artificial intelligence and Internet-of-Things technologies for the bakery industry. (Yonhap)



