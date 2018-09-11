Go to Mobile Version

Koreas to hold working-level military talks Thursday

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 11, 2018 - 09:50
  • Updated : Sept 11, 2018 - 09:50

The two Koreas will hold working-level military talks this week to discuss measures to reduce tensions on the border, Seoul's defense ministry said Tuesday. 

The colonels' talks scheduled for Thursday will follow up on a tentative agreement reached at a July 31 general-level meeting on issues that include the proposed joint excavation of war remains in the Demilitarized Zone, withdrawal of guard posts from the DMZ on a trial basis and disarmament of the Joint Security Area, a ministry official said.


They are expected to fine-tune the military agenda for the upcoming summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Moon plans to visit Pyongyang from Sept. 18-20.

Army Col. Cho Yong-geun will represent the South Korean side, the official said. (Yonhap)



