Wassup Man offers rare glimpse of JYP, S.M. headquarters

The video featuring the Korean-American YouTuber’s visit to JYP and S.M.’s headquarters had been watched over 3 million times as of Monday afternoon.
Park, who was signed to the agency in the past, was taken aback at first as he stepped into the building.
“It looks like a broadcast station. It has the same entrance as JTBC,” he said.
The singer continued to gush over the aesthetics of the building before bumping into singer Kim Jong-jin from veteran band Spring Summer Autumn Winter.
The two were surprised to learn that JYP Entertainment runs an organic cafeteria that provides free food to all trainees. Park guessed the organic cafeteria was a result of J.Y. Park’s love for organic food, as the music mogul has many allergies.
His tour of JYP’s headquarters came to an end with the soft serve ice cream that had garnered attention after Twice recommended it on social media.
Park headed over to S.M. Entertainment later in the video. He pointed out the differences in the way food is served at the cafeterias of the two headquarters.
“The difference between S.M. and JYP is that JYP only serves what they want to serve, but JYP’s is probably healthier.”
Park then walked farther into the building. He stumbled upon members of the girl group Red Velvet and discovered a private dining area for singers.
Joy, one of the bandmates, said it had not been long since the group began eating the way they do now and added they would eat jjajangmyeon, or black bean sauce noodles, on Sunday.
The video ended with Park heading to the headquarters of Big Hit Entertainment, the agency behind the successful K-pop group BTS.
Park tried to worm his way into the building like he had at the previous two, but he was denied entry by a security guard.
He then tried to call the founder of the agency Bang Si-hyuk multiple times, but was put on hold continuously, casting doubt among viewers over his self-proclaimed friendship with Bang.
Another video that showed the interiors of JYP and S.M.’s cafeterias has been liked over 50,000 times so far.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)