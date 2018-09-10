Go to Mobile Version

Wassup Man offers rare glimpse of JYP, S.M. headquarters

By Yim Hyun-su
  • Published : Sept 10, 2018 - 17:51
  • Updated : Sept 10, 2018 - 17:56
Popular YouTuber Wassup Man offered a rare glimpse of the headquarters of major entertainment agencies JYP Entertainment and S.M. Entertainment in a recent video.

The video featuring the Korean-American YouTuber’s visit to JYP and S.M.’s headquarters had been watched over 3 million times as of Monday afternoon.

(Wassup Man's YouTube)
The rapper and YouTuber, whose name is Park Joon-hyung, first headed to JYP’s new headquarters in Seoul. The agency is behind successful K-pop groups like Twice and GOT7.

Park, who was signed to the agency in the past, was taken aback at first as he stepped into the building.

“It looks like a broadcast station. It has the same entrance as JTBC,” he said.

(Wassup Man's YouTube)
Park was able to enter the heavily guarded building easily by using his personal ties with the company.

The singer continued to gush over the aesthetics of the building before bumping into singer Kim Jong-jin from veteran band Spring Summer Autumn Winter.

The two were surprised to learn that JYP Entertainment runs an organic cafeteria that provides free food to all trainees. Park guessed the organic cafeteria was a result of J.Y. Park’s love for organic food, as the music mogul has many allergies.

His tour of JYP’s headquarters came to an end with the soft serve ice cream that had garnered attention after Twice recommended it on social media.

(Wassup Man's YouTube)
However, Park was not impressed by the ice cream, saying, “This is just like any other ice cream.”

Park headed over to S.M. Entertainment later in the video. He pointed out the differences in the way food is served at the cafeterias of the two headquarters.

(Wassup Man's YouTube)
“The menu is more diverse here,” Park said, while talking to several diners.

“The difference between S.M. and JYP is that JYP only serves what they want to serve, but JYP’s is probably healthier.”

Park then walked farther into the building. He stumbled upon members of the girl group Red Velvet and discovered a private dining area for singers.

Joy, one of the bandmates, said it had not been long since the group began eating the way they do now and added they would eat jjajangmyeon, or black bean sauce noodles, on Sunday.

(Wassup Man's YouTube)
The YouTuber and the group then moved to a dance rehearsal studio, where Park was seriously impressed with windows that could turn from clear to cloudy at the flick of a switch, shutting off the studio from the rest of the floor

The video ended with Park heading to the headquarters of Big Hit Entertainment, the agency behind the successful K-pop group BTS.

Park tried to worm his way into the building like he had at the previous two, but he was denied entry by a security guard.

He then tried to call the founder of the agency Bang Si-hyuk multiple times, but was put on hold continuously, casting doubt among viewers over his self-proclaimed friendship with Bang.

Another video that showed the interiors of JYP and S.M.’s cafeterias has been liked over 50,000 times so far.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)


