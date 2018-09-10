Opposition party leaders refuse to accompany Moon to Pyongyang

NATIONAL

LKP leader Kim Byong-joon (Yonhap)

The leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party on Monday rejected a proposal to accompany President Moon Jae-in on his trip to Pyongyang next week for a third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The presidential office and the ruling Democratic Party want the chiefs of five ruling and opposition parties to travel together with Moon when he visits the North from Sept. 18-20 in a gesture underlining bipartisan support for cross-border reconciliation and peace.But Liberty Korea Party leader Kim Byong-joon said if such a proposal comes, he would reject it.“I wonder whether there’s a reason for party leaders to go there,” Kim told reporters. “I doubt what we can do there when there is no progress whatsoever in denuclearization measures.”Sohn Hak-kyu, leader of the minor opposition Baerunmirae Party, also rejected the idea.“I understand the Moon Jae-in government’s intention to win nationwide support (for the summit) by including the National Assembly speaker and party leaders, but we have to maintain our dignity,” Soh said. “Even if party leaders step forward now, we would end up just being sidekicks.” (Yonhap)