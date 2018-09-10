Police arrest 15 for selling, injecting meth or growing weed

Four people have been detained and 11 booked without detention for violation of the narcotics control law, Busan’s Sasang Police Station said Monday.
|(Yonhap)
Two of them are suspected of selling methamphetamine to their acquaintances in the Gimhae area in South Gyeongsang Province.
Ten are suspected of repeat injections of the drug from last November until recently.
Another three are suspected of growing cannabis on a hill in Gimhae, and smoking it.
“We were able to arrest them one after another by looking into the middleman’s phone records and bank statements,” police said.
“We have detained the sellers and repeat meth users.”
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)