Roy Kim unveils title of new single

ENTERTAINMENT

(Stone Music Entertainment)

Roy Kim has unveiled that the title of his new single will be “Let’s Stop,” or “Uri Geuman Haja” in Korean.The singer broke the news through a video dubbed “Message from Roy” late Sunday on his Instagram, which shows a photo album on a phone screen before a video of him talking plays and the title “Let’s Stop” appears in a text message.The date on the phone screen indicates 6 p.m. on Sept. 18, which is the day his new single is slated for release.The singer-songwriter enjoyed a great level of success with his previous single “Only then,” which dominated online streaming charts in Korea, which was released in February.Roy Kim, whose real name is Kim Sang-woo, debuted after winning the fourth season of the talent show “Superstar K 4” in 2012.By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)