Roy Kim unveils title of new single

The singer broke the news through a video dubbed “Message from Roy” late Sunday on his Instagram, which shows a photo album on a phone screen before a video of him talking plays and the title “Let’s Stop” appears in a text message.
The date on the phone screen indicates 6 p.m. on Sept. 18, which is the day his new single is slated for release.
|(Stone Music Entertainment)
Roy Kim, whose real name is Kim Sang-woo, debuted after winning the fourth season of the talent show “Superstar K 4” in 2012.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)