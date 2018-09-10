Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Roy Kim unveils title of new single

By Yim Hyun-su
  • Published : Sept 10, 2018 - 14:40
  • Updated : Sept 10, 2018 - 14:40
Roy Kim has unveiled that the title of his new single will be “Let’s Stop,” or “Uri Geuman Haja” in Korean.

The singer broke the news through a video dubbed “Message from Roy” late Sunday on his Instagram, which shows a photo album on a phone screen before a video of him talking plays and the title “Let’s Stop” appears in a text message.

The date on the phone screen indicates 6 p.m. on Sept. 18, which is the day his new single is slated for release.

(Stone Music Entertainment)
The singer-songwriter enjoyed a great level of success with his previous single “Only then,” which dominated online streaming charts in Korea, which was released in February.

Roy Kim, whose real name is Kim Sang-woo, debuted after winning the fourth season of the talent show “Superstar K 4” in 2012.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114