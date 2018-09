NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A woman in her 40s was taken into custody in Busan for allegedly stealing cash from men she met online, police said Monday.The suspect is accused of stealing about 300,000 won ($260) from a man who accompanied her to a Busan motel in May after meeting her online. He said she stole cash from his bag while he was looking the other way.Police believe the accused woman has used the same tactic to steal about 920,000 won from three other men over three months.The suspect was arrested at a sauna.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)