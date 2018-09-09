LG Chem holds global recruiting event in US

BUSINESS

LG Chem Vice Chairman and CEO Park Jin-soo talks with participants of the company’s recruiting event in Los Angeles. (LG Chem)

LG Chem, the chemicals and biopharma business unit of South Korea’s fourth-largest conglomerate LG Group, said Sunday that its management executives including Vice Chairman and CEO Park Jin-soo visited Los Angeles to recruit talent from around the globe.Every year since taking office in 2012, Park has participated in the company’s global recruiting event, which takes places in such countries as the US, Japan, China, according to LG Chem.The recruiting event “Business & Campus,” held at Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angles over the weekend, was attended by some 40 students with degrees from 30 major universities in the US including Stanford University and Duke University.“LG Chem has risen to become one of the world’s top 10 chemical companies this year, marking the first case among Korean firms. Such anachievement was attributable to our employees’ passion for their jobs and aspiration for the best,” Park said during the event.The CEO’s participation in the recruiting process reflects his belief that quality employees constitute the core of sustainable growth, according to the company.“LG Chem is targeting yearly growth of 15 percent through large-scale investments and new businesses,” an official said. “The vision makes it all the more important for us to pre-emptively secure creative and competitive talent.”