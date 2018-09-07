Ambassadors visit DMZ

LIFE&STYLE

Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan leads a group of Seoul-based foreign diplomats on a visit to the Demilitarized Zone on Friday. (The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

Foreign ambassadors to South Korea take photos during a visit to the Demilitarized Zone on Friday.(The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

Do Jong-hwan, the minister of culture, sports and tourism, led a group of Seoul-based foreign diplomats on a visit to the Demilitarized Zone on Friday.The visit, according to the Culture Ministry, was intended to promote DMZ tourism in light of thawing inter-Korea tensions. The ministry said the event would play a part in gaining the international community’s support for peace on the peninsula.Hayder Shiya Albarrak, Iraq’s ambassador to South Korea, is the one who suggested the group DMZ visit in July.Ambassadors and other representatives of 48 countries, including the US, the UK, Spain, Portugal, Singapore, Iran and Iraq, took part in the tour of the buffer zone between the Koreas. It included Panmunjom, the truce village where President Moon Jae-in met his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong-un, for their April 27 summit.South Korea in July announced its plans to foster the DMZ as an international tourist destination.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)