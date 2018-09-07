Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan to meet next week over outcome of envoys' Pyongyang visit

NATIONAL

The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan will hold talks on the sidelines of an economic forum in Vietnam next week to share the outcome of the South Korean delegation's recent trip to Pyongyang, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.



Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, will meet on Tuesday during the three-day regional meeting of the World Economic Forum, which is slated to end Thursday.







(Yonhap)

Seoul's presidential delegation, led by chief security adviser Chung Eui-yong, nailed down a third summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un from Sept. 18-20 during its one-day trip to the North's capital on Wednesday.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un renewed his commitment to denuclearization, Chung has said, raising hope for a turnaround in apparently deadlocked negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang. (Yonhap)