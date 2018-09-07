Go to Mobile Version

ZKW unveils new logo as LG affiliate

By Song Su-hyun
  • Published : Sept 7, 2018 - 11:44
  • Updated : Sept 7, 2018 - 11:46
ZKW, an automotive lighting affiliate of LG Electronics, announced its new logo as an LG company on Friday, highlighting its role in driving the South Korean tech giant’s vehicle component business.

The announcement was made after a visit by LG CEO Jo Seong-jin to its headquarters in Wieselburg on Wednesday. The CEO welcomed the Austrian company as a new LG affiliate and encouraged around 2,000 executives and employees at a ceremony.

“ZKW will be major part of a great journey,” Jo said. “Wieselburg is a crucial hub for that great journey.”

 
New ZKW logo (LG Electronics)


Jo was accompanied by Lee Woo-jong, head of LG’s vehicle component business and 10 other executives to check out the company’s production lines.

ZKW CEO Oliver Schubert said the company would make a new history of success based on fairness and trust together with LG.

Established in 1938, ZKW produces matrix light-emitting diode headlamps, laser headlights and intelligent lighting solutions that display high-resolution information and warnings on roads and highways. 

LG Electronics CEO Jo Seong-jin looks at a ZKW product at a production line in Wieseburg, Austria, on Wednesday. (LG Electronics)

It has a client list of renowned global auto companies including Porsche, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volkswagen, Volvo and Ford. Last year, its sales reached 1.2 billion euros ($1.46 billion).

LG Electronics acquired a 70 percent stake in the company for about 1 trillion won in April.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)





