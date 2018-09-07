Kumho Asiana chairman’s son named president of IT arm

Park replaces Han Chang-soo who has been chosen as president of Asiana Airlines, the nation’s second-largest air carrier and the core business of the group.
|Park Se-chang, president of Asiana IDT (left), Han Chang-soo, president of Asiana Airlines
Since joining the group in 2002, Park has served various posts within the group and also at Kumho Tire before it was taken over by creditors when overleveraging left it on verge of bankruptcy.
Asiana IDT, which the third-generation Kumho scion is going to lead, has been preparing for a stock market debut.
Asiana Airlines’ new CEO Han replaces Kim Soo-cheon who had led the air carrier for 1 1/2 years. Kim abruptly offered to resign earlier this week, taking responsibility for a massive disruption to the carrier’s in-flight meal service.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)