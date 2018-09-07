Allies' top security advisers discuss N. Korea trip

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- US National Security Adviser John Bolton said Thursday he spoke with his South Korean counterpart to discuss the latter's recent trip to North Korea.



Chung Eui-yong, director of South Korea's presidential National Security Office, briefed Bolton by phone following his one-day visit to Pyongyang on Wednesday.



In Pyongyang, Chung met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and discussed issues related to the regime's denuclearization, as well as South Korean President Moon Jae-in's upcoming summit with Kim.







(AP)

Bolton said in a statement that he received a "comprehensive report.""We agreed to stay in touch in advance of the planned September 18th-20th inter-Korean summit, and ahead of President Moon's attendance of the UN General Assembly in late September, during which he and President Trump intend to meet," he said.Kim expressed a desire to resolve the issue of North Korea's nuclear weapons program and hostilities with the US before the end of Trump's first term in early 2021, Chung told reporters in Seoul on Thursday.The North Korean leader also asked the South Korean envoy to deliver a message to Trump, he said, without disclosing its contents. (Yonhap)