N. Korea wins 1st medal at shooting world championship in S. Korea

SPORTS

(From left) Kwon Kwang-il, Jo Yong-chol and Pak Myong-won (Yonhap)

North Korea captured its first medal at the ongoing shooting world championship in South Korea on Thursday.North Korea earned bronze in the men's 50-meter running target mixed event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship at Changwon International Shooting Centre in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul.The trio of Pak Myong-won, Jo Yong-chol and Kwon Kwang-il scored a combined 1,163 points, eight points behind the champion Sweden. Russia finished second with 1,170 points.Individually, Pak and Jo both had 388 points, and Kwon contributed 387 points.Park won the men's 10m running target mixed gold medal at the recently concluded Asian Games in Indonesia. Jo was the 10m running target champion at the 2010 world championship.It was the fifth day of the competition, which will wrap up on Sept. 15. (Yonhap)