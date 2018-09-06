[Newsmaker] Mass food poisoning reported at schools nationwide in South Korea

NATIONAL

A school cafeteria in North Jeolla Province is closed during lunchtime, Thursday, after food poisoning was reported in 13 schools nationwide. (Yonhap)

South Korea's food safety agency on Thursday banned Pulmuone Foodmerce, a major food distribution firm, from distributing chocolate cakes that are believed to have caused some 460 school children nationwide to come down with food poisoning.The decision was made after food poisoning was reported at 13 schools across the country, including those in North Jeolla, North Gyeongsang and Gyeonggi provinces and Busan, where the cake had been served as part of lunch for students.Authorities subsequently found salmonella in the cakes manufactured by a small cake maker based in Gyeonggi Province. Salmonella bacteria can cause diarrhea and vomiting, among other symptoms. Schools have been informed of the outbreak, they added.