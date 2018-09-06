Ruling, minor parties hail Koreas' agreement on third summit this month

NATIONAL

The ruling and minor opposition parties on Thursday hailed the two Koreas' agreement to hold a summit of their leaders later this month during special presidential envoys' recent trip to North Korea.



But the main opposition Liberty Korea Party expressed doubts about North Korea's willingness for giving up its nuclear weapons, dismissing the outcome of their travel.



Earlier in the day, the country's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong, who led the five-member delegation, said that President Moon Jae-in will visit Pyongyang from Sept. 18-20 for his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



The delegation returned home late Wednesday from a one-day trip on fine-tuning details of the summit and moving forward stalled denuclearization talks.







"The DP hugely welcomes the decision on their third inter-Korean summit. We hope that the summit could open a new era for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and a peace regime, as well as inter-Korean cooperation," Hong Ik-pyo, a spokesman at the ruling Democratic Party, told a briefing.Hong called on opposition parties to ratify the Moon-Kim summit agreement clinched at the truce village of Panmunjom in April."A potential ratification will help bolster the Moon government's diplomatic leverage in talks with North Korea as it can move forward negotiations with public support," he noted.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party also welcomed the agreement on the third summit and Kim Jong-un's expression of his commitment to the "complete denuclearization" of the peninsula."The denuclearization issue should be resolved based on the Seoul-Washington alliance. We hope that the government can produce practical action plans for the North's denuclearization with the US," the third-largest party said.Meanwhile, the LKP denounced Chung's announcement, saying there are no details that can prove substantial progress for North Korea's denuclearization."The announcement did not include any details that might show the North's willingness to dismantle its nuclear program, such as the submission of a list of nuclear weapons," said Kim Sung-tae, the LKP's floor leader. (Yonhap)