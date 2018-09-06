Hundreds of people nabbed for distributing illegal video

NATIONAL

Police said Thursday that they have arrested more than 600 people in a 100-day crackdown on crimes victimizing women, particularly illicit video footage.



Police waged the crackdown nationwide from May 17-Aug. 24 amid harsh criticism from women that law enforcement has been lukewarm in handling offenses targeting females.







During the crackdown, 648 people were arrested for distributing obscene materials -- 18 of them were detained -- the National Police Agency said.In addition, 536 websites circulating illegal footage are now being probed and 22 such sites have been closed, the agency said.The number of incidents of illegal filming caught during the crackdown was 2,005, down 5.6 percent from a year ago, it added.