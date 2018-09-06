Hyundai unveils facelifted Avante, aims to sell 120,000

The carmaker has set a sales target of 120,000 units by next year.
The new compact car underwent a drastic change in its design with arrow-like triangular elements on the front and wheels.
“The car will become a new standard in the global midsized sedan market, with a near-full design change, state-of-the-art safety features, enhanced performance and fuel efficiency,” said Hyundai Motor Executive Vice President Lee Kwang-guk at an unveiling event held in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province.
|Hyundai Motor Executive Vice President Lee Kwang-guk poses with the new Avante at an unveiling event held in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday. (Hyundai Motor)
The company is offering the Avante with three difference engine types -- 1.6-liter gasoline, 1.6-liter diesel and 1.6-liter liquefied petroleum injection.
A sports model with a 1.6-liter gasoline turbo engine and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission will be unveiled in November, Lee said.
Despite a “significant change” in design and features, Hyundai has set a low price range with its entry model priced at 15.51 million won. The price range goes up to 24.54 million won for a premium version.
Sold overseas as the Elantra, the South Korean carmaker has sold around 2.96 million units in the domestic market and 12.91 million overseas.
The timing of the overseas launch of the new Avante has not been set yet, officials said.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)