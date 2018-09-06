BTS to appear on ‘America’s Got Talent’

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS will appear on next week’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.”The group, which is currently in the US for concerts in Los Angeles this week, will perform on NBC’s popular talent show on Wednesday.The official Twitter account of “America’s Got Talent” confirmed the news on Wednesday morning.“Screaming! BTS is blessing the AGT stage next Wednesday. Retweet if you are freaking out about #BTSonAGT!” read the tweet, which had been liked over 193,000 times as of Wednesday.Model Tyra Banks, who hosts the show, also hailed the news with a GIF image of her and the group dancing at the American Music Awards earlier this year.She tweeted, “You’re shook for this reunion, right? My fierce superstars BTS are performing on AGT next Wednesday night!”Banks had continued efforts to get the group on the show just hours before the news broke on social media.In a previous tweet, she wrote, “I’m not giving up, so I need some help from the BTSarmy!”The confirmation of BTS’ appearance on “America’s Got Talent” comes on the heels of reports that the group had ruled out media appearances during their time in the US.Several media outlets including K-pop Herald reported that the septet would only be focusing on its LA shows, citing local reporter George Pennacchio, who said he learned that “BTS had decided to turn down all interview requests.”Banks is not the only one to have invited BTS to make a TV appearance. James Corden, who presents “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” also pleaded with the group to come on his talk show, on Twitter in August.By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)