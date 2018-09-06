Koreas to hold summit from Sept. 18 to 20

NATIONAL

The third inter-Korean summit will take place in Pyongyang from Sept. 18 to 20, Seoul’s National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong said Thursday.



Chung, who returned from Pyongyang late Wednesday as President Moon Jae-in’s chief special envoy, said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had reiterated his commitment to denuclearization.



“South and North agreed to hold the inter-Korean summit from Sept. 18 to 20 in Pyongyang, and to hold working-level talks at Panmunjom next week,” Chung said. The working-level talks will deal with security, communication and press-related elements of the summit, Chung said.







Chung Eui-yong (Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Seoul`s National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong walk together at their meeting in Pyongyang on Wednesday. (Cheong Wa Dae)