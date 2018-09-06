[Weather] Rain slated for late Thursday through Friday

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The weather nationwide on Thursday will be a mix of sunny and cloudy, with rain forecast to begin in the nighttime.Northern parts of Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province will receive 5 to 40 millimeters of rain until Friday, while 20 to 60 mm of rain is expected to fall over the southern coast and Jeju Island.Korea will see a large daily temperature range as daytime highs are set to hover around 26 to 29 degrees Celsius and lows to drop to 14 to 23 C. The temperature in Seoul will rise to 29 C, Incheon 28 C, Suwon 29 C, Gangneung 29 C, Daejeon 29 C, Jeonju 29 C, Gwangju 29 C, Daegu 29 C and Busan 29 C.Fine dust levels will remain “average” and “good” across the nation, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.The rain will continue to fall nationwide Friday and cease beginning from central parts of Korea in the morning.The weather agency also predicted that refreshing autumn-like cool weather and clear skies will be seen over the weekend.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)