Clip of Seungri and ex-SMAP members goes viral

The post shows a clip from a live Japanese broadcast featuring Seungri and ex-SMAP members. Seungri is seen conversing with former SMAP members in Japanese, while Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, better known as Chonan Gang in Korean, sticks to speaking in Korean.
“A Japanese star talking to a Korean star talking in Japanese,” wrote a Twitter user.
SMAP was one of Japan’s top boy bands. The popular group disbanded in 2016, shocking fans across Asia.
