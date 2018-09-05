Black Pink featured in Dua Lipa’s new album

ENTERTAINMENT

(Instagram)

South Korea’s girl group Black Pink is set to be featured on an upcoming album from English pop singer Dua Lipa.Lipa tweeted an image Tuesday of the track list for her new album, due for release Oct. 19. The track list includes a song titled “Kiss and Make Up (Dua Lipa & Blackpink),” implying that the two pop icons had collaborated on one of Lipa’s new songs.“So excited to release a super deluxe edition of my album on October 19th with 3 NEW SONGS!!” Lipa tweeted.The collaboration started in May, when Black Pink members Jenny and Lisa went to see Lipa’s first solo concert in Korea. Fans are excited to see the project come to life.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)