NATIONAL

Eco-Expo Korea 2018, hosted by the Ministry of Environment and organized by the Korean Environmental Industry and Technology Institute, opened at Coex in Seoul, Wednesday.The annual event, which started in 2005, puts together leading experts from environment-related industries to promote eco-friendly products and services.The exhibition presents a variety of activity-centered booths where children can engage in crafting eco-friendly sculptures, generating electricity by pedaling bicycles and playing drums made out of recycled materials.Admission is free. The exhibition runs through Saturday.Photos by YonhapWritten by Kim Jee-min