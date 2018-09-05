PM to visit Vladivostok for economic forum

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will visit Vladivostok next week to attend an annual international economic forum and hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his office said Wednesday.About 6,000 people are expected to attend the Eastern Economic Forum that Putin has hosted in Vladivostok every year since 2015, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga.The three-day trip starting Monday will be Lee’s first to Russia as prime minister.During the visit, Lee plans to deliver a keynote speech at the forum to outline the New Northern Policy that the government of President Moon Jae-in is seeking to strengthen relations with Russia, Mongolia and other northern countries.Lee will also attend a forum of business people of the two countries, the office said.During a meeting with Putin, Lee plans to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and increase cooperation in efforts to bring permanent peace to the Korean Peninsula. The two sides are also expected to check on how June’s summit agreement between Moon and Putin is being implemented, the office said.Officials said they’re working to set up meetings between Lee and other world leaders. (Yonhap)