[Weather] Clear skies seen nationwide Wednesday

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Clear and sunny skies will be seen nationwide Wednesday with daytime highs hovering around 27 to 31 degrees Celsius.Residents in Korea should take extra care of their health, as a large daily temperature range is expected, according to the Korean Meteorological Administration.The temperature in Seoul will reach 29 C in the daytime, Incheon 28 C, Suwon 29 C, Gangneung 29 C, Daejeon 28 C, Gwangju 29 C and Busan 29 C.Strong winds are forecast nationwide throughout the day, especially in coastal areas, which will be indirectly affected by Typhoon Jebi.Rainy weather will resume across the country Friday, and the temperature is forecast to drop after the rain.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)