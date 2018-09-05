Russia's top parliamentary official to visit N. Korea for foundation anniversary

NATIONAL

The head of Russia's upper house of parliament will visit North Korea for the upcoming anniversary of the foundation of the communist state, the North's state-run media said Wednesday.



"Valentina Matviyenko, chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council, will soon pay an official visit to the DPRK at the invitation of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK, and take part in the events marking its 70th birthday," the Korean Central News Agency said.







(AP)

DPRK is the initials of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The North's 70th anniversary of its state establishment falls on Sunday.A day earlier, the KCNA said that Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, will visit the North as a special envoy for President Xi Jinping for the anniversary.This year's anniversary, one of the North's most important events, comes as denuclearization talks are under way to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons program. (Yonhap)