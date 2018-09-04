Moon briefs Trump on delegation to Pyongyang

President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation on Tuesday, discussing North Korean nuclear issues, and Moon’s special envoys to Pyongyang.
|President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump. Yonhap
“President Moon explained in details about the special envoys to discuss plans for the inter-Korean summit and ways to establish lasting peace on the peninsula through complete denuclearization,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said.
Moon’s envoys, headed by National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong will head to Pyongyang early Wednesday. According to Chung, the delegation is set to meet with high-level North Korean officials to discuss the inter-Korean summit, and other outstanding issues.
During the 50-minute conversation that started at 9 p.m., Korea time, the two leaders discussed developments surrounding the North, and agreed to maintain close collaboration, Kim said.
Kim added that Moon stressed that the Korean Peninsula is at an important juncture on the road to peace, and that improving inter-Korean relations will contribute to achieving denuclearization of North Korea.
Moon and Trump also agreed to hold further discussions on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, should Moon attend the event, Kim said.
