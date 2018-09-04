Iveco releases New Daily Euro 6 here

“Based on Iveco’s revolutionary technology, fuel efficiency has been maximized, while fuel consumption and emissions have been lowered, ultimately minimizing environmental effects and providing outstanding performance,” said Choi Jeong-sik, country manager of CNH Industrial Korea, which is the local importer and distributor of Iveco.
Compared to the Euro 5 model, the fuel economy of the new vehicle has improved up to 8 percent.
|Koray K. Kursunoglu, business director of Iveco South East Asia, Pakistan & Japan, and Choi Jeong-sik, country manager of CNH Industrial Korea, pose in front of the New Daily Euro 6 in Incheon on Tuesday. (CNH Industrial Korea)
Rivaling Hyundai Motor’s minivan Solati, the New Daily Euro 6 will come in two versions -- commercial van and chassis cab -- with the eco-friendly 3.0 liter four-cylinder engine that meets stricter Euro 6 emissions standards, the company said.
The price of the van ranges between 63 million won ($56,540) and 65.5 million won, and the chassis cab between 54.2 million won and 56.7 million won.
Launched in Europe in 2016, the third-generation New Daily was nominated for this year’s international van of the year award.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)