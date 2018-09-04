Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Iveco releases New Daily Euro 6 here

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Sept 4, 2018 - 15:25
  • Updated : Sept 4, 2018 - 15:26
Iveco, an Italy-based industrial vehicle manufacturer, unveiled the New Daily Euro 6 in South Korea with the aim of boosting its sales in the mid-to large-sized commercial vehicle segment, the company said Tuesday.

“Based on Iveco’s revolutionary technology, fuel efficiency has been maximized, while fuel consumption and emissions have been lowered, ultimately minimizing environmental effects and providing outstanding performance,” said Choi Jeong-sik, country manager of CNH Industrial Korea, which is the local importer and distributor of Iveco.

Compared to the Euro 5 model, the fuel economy of the new vehicle has improved up to 8 percent. 

Koray K. Kursunoglu, business director of Iveco South East Asia, Pakistan & Japan, and Choi Jeong-sik, country manager of CNH Industrial Korea, pose in front of the New Daily Euro 6 in Incheon on Tuesday. (CNH Industrial Korea)

Rivaling Hyundai Motor’s minivan Solati, the New Daily Euro 6 will come in two versions -- commercial van and chassis cab -- with the eco-friendly 3.0 liter four-cylinder engine that meets stricter Euro 6 emissions standards, the company said.

The price of the van ranges between 63 million won ($56,540) and 65.5 million won, and the chassis cab between 54.2 million won and 56.7 million won.

Launched in Europe in 2016, the third-generation New Daily was nominated for this year’s international van of the year award. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114