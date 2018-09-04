N. Korea's media berate US for sticking to sanctions despite peace mood

NATIONAL

North Korea's state-run newspaper lashed out at the United States on Tuesday for hampering progress in inter-Korean relations by sticking to sanctions on its regime despite a peace mood surrounding the Korean Peninsula.



The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the Worker's Party of Korea, also called on South Korea, not to get influenced by the US in enforcing the agreements the two Koreas reached in their summits this year.



"Have inter-Korean relations undermined US interests? Have inter-Korean relations ever caused a crack in the alliance between South Korea and the US?" the newspaper asked in a commentary.



"There is nothing bad for the US if the tangled inter-Korean ties get straightened up. ... Trying to block the hard-won small road between the two Koreas would end up causing more inconveniences for the US to move around," it added.







(Yonhap)

The criticism mostly taking aim at the US came a day before a South Korean presidential envoy is to visit Pyongyang as part of efforts to arrange the date for a summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The inter-Korean summit, the third of its kind between the two leaders, is expected to discuss follow-up measures agreed in their previous summits.In the Panmunjom Declaration adopted after the April summit, in particular, the two agreed to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, halt hostile acts and foster cross-border exchanges.Little progress, however, has been made recently on the nuclear front, as the United States and the North have failed to find common ground on how fast and to what extent the latter should abandon its nuclear weapons program.Late last month, US President Donald Trump canceled a planned trip by his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, citing a lack of progress in nuke talks.The stalled US-North Korea nuclear talks have apparently been putting a brake on South Korea's move to deepen ties with the North.Citing procedural problems, the U.S-led United Nations Command recently disapproved a visit by South Koreans to conduct a survey on a railway in the North, a project aimed at following up on the agreement to collaborate in connecting their severed rail systems.Opening a joint liaison office that the two agreed on in April to launch in the North's border town of Kaesong has also been in limbo.The Seoul government claims that consultation is under way with the North to set the date for its opening, but critics speculate the delay might have been associated with Washington's discomfort with a faster pace of progress in inter-Korean relations than nuclear talks.Uriminjokkiri, the North's external propaganda website, called on South Korea to focus on implementing the Panmunjom Declaration, saying that it should not be influenced by outside forces in improving ties between the two Koreas.Meari, another of the North's propaganda outlets, also echoed the calls, claiming the Seoul government has broken its promise to launch the liaison office as soon as possible in the face of the influence from the US. (Yonhap)