Korea to host K-food fair in LA

LIFE&STYLE

South Korea will host a Korean food and beverage trade show in the United States to boost local firms' export opportunities in the major market, the government said Tuesday.



About 40 Korean food exporters and 100 buyers from the US, Canada and Latin America will attend the "K-Food Fair" to be held in Los Angeles on Wednesday and Thursday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said







Kimchi (Yonhap)

Exhibitors will showcase kimchi, ginseng, pears and citron tea, as well as healthy foods and home meal replacements, to catch up with the latest market trend.A wide range of hot sauces and new food products will be also presented to attract buyers in search of new flavors, the ministry said.The US is South Korea's third-largest food market following Japan and China, with strong demand for instant noodles, cigarettes, biscuits, ginseng, pears and hot pepper paste.South Korea's agro-food exports to the US rose 8.6 percent on-year to $4.39 billion in July, accounting for 10.8 percent of total sales, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)