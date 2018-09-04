[Weather] Late summer heat to continue in daytime

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Heavy rain that lashed Korea overnight will cease nationwide Tuesday morning, but cloudy skies will linger throughout the day.The late summer heat will stick around Tuesday, as daytime highs in Korea will hover around 26 to 30 degrees Celsius. The temperature in Seoul will rise to 29 C in the afternoon, Incheon 28 C, Suwon 29 C, Gangneung 28 C, Daejeon 29 C, Gwangju 29 C, Daegu 29 C and Busan 29 C.The daytime highs are slightly increased compared to Monday’s, but the wind chill may make it feel a bit cooler.The hot weather is projected to continue until Thursday, but the temperature will drop after the rain falls on Friday nationwide. The refreshing autumn weather will persist throughout this weekend.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)