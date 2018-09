NATIONAL

Prosecutor-General Moon Moo-il (Yonhap)

South Korea's top prosecutor plans to make a nine-day trip to Russia and South Africa, his office said Monday.Prosecutor-General Moon Moo-il is set to meet with his Russian counterpart on Tuesday to discuss cooperation on cyber terrorism before attending the 23rd annual conference of the International Association of Prosecutors in Johannesburg-Sandton, South Africa, which begins on Sunday, it said. (Yonhap)